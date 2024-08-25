Contrasting FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) & Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FTI Consulting and Astrana Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 0 2 0 3.00 Astrana Health 0 0 4 1 3.20

Profitability

FTI Consulting currently has a consensus target price of $255.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.12%. Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.61%. Given Astrana Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than FTI Consulting.

This table compares FTI Consulting and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 8.90% 16.34% 9.87% Astrana Health 4.29% 10.22% 5.86%

Risk & Volatility

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTI Consulting and Astrana Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $3.70 billion 2.16 $274.89 million $8.60 25.98 Astrana Health $1.59 billion 1.69 $60.72 million $1.32 36.45

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. FTI Consulting is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats Astrana Health on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers construction and environmental solutions, data and analytics, disputes, health solutions, and risk and investigation services. The Economic Consulting segment provides antitrust and competition economics, financial economics, and international arbitration services. The Technology segment offers corporate legal department consulting; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. The Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications, and public affairs services. It serves aerospace and defense, airlines and aviation, blockchain and digital assets, chemicals, construction and environmental solutions, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, automotive and industrial, insurance, mining, private equity, power and renewable, public sector and government contracts, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics sectors. FTI Consulting, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

