Contrasting Knowles (NYSE:KN) & BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF)

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) and BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Knowles and BYD Electronic (International)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles -24.36% 5.39% 3.87% BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Knowles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of BYD Electronic (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Knowles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles 0 1 0 0 2.00 BYD Electronic (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Knowles and BYD Electronic (International), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Knowles presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Knowles’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Knowles is more favorable than BYD Electronic (International).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knowles and BYD Electronic (International)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles $791.40 million 2.09 $72.40 million $0.88 20.93 BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A C$0.41 8.55

Knowles has higher revenue and earnings than BYD Electronic (International). BYD Electronic (International) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knowles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Knowles beats BYD Electronic (International) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment designs and delivers film, electrolytic, and mica capacitor products for use in power supplies and medical implants; electromagnetic interference filters; and RF filtering solutions for use in satellite communications and radar systems for defense applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones for the hearing health, audio, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serve the ear, mobile, TWS, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company serves the defense, medtech, electric vehicle, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics markets through original equipment manufacturers, their contract manufacturers, suppliers, sales representatives, and distributors. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components, modules, and other products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company is involved in various businesses comprising smart phones, tablet PCs, new energy vehicles, residential energy storage, smart home, game hardware, unmanned aerial vehicles, AI servers, 3D printers, Internet of Things, robots, communication equipment, health devices, and other diversified market areas. It also provides assembly services; and manufactures and sells smart products, as well as components for consumer electronics products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Golden Link Worldwide Limited.

