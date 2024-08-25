COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Stock Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth $2,498,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at $5,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $3,081,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $13,350,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,958,000.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

