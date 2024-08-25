Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $52.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721,510 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,426,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,591 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,974,000 after buying an additional 1,137,817 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Core & Main by 35.9% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,608,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,601,000 after buying an additional 953,489 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

