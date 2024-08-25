Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Sells $197,340.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $197,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,203.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %
CMT opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
