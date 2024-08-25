Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Sells $197,340.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $197,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,203.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

CMT opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.69. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 107,041 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Core Molding Technologies

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.