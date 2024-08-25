Cory John-Paul Kos Purchases 500 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00.

Cameco Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$57.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.70%. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.8003892 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCO. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.56.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

