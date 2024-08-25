Cory John-Paul Kos Purchases 500 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00.
Cameco Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$57.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22.
Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.70%. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.8003892 EPS for the current year.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
