Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

CTRA opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 329,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

