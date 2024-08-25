Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 130.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 191,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.