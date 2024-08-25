CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.63.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

