Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Crocs worth $13,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,719. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Crocs Stock Up 1.9 %

CROX stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.33. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

