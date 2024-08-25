Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Up to $140.60

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $140.60, but opened at $144.41. Crocs shares last traded at $144.79, with a volume of 125,818 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $220,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $1,136,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,750,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $220,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,664.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,719. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

