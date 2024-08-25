CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty-three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $337.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $271.54 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $141.97 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.34, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.02.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,685,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.