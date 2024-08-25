CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.07 and last traded at C$15.01, with a volume of 269472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.70.

The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

