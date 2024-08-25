Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

About Cumulus Media

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $303,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

