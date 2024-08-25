Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $309.99 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $310.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $5,007,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $41,383,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

