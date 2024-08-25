CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVBF. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $1,205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 594,901 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 539,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

