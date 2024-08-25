CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $7.98.
About CVD Equipment
