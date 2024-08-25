Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $486.19

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $486.19 and last traded at $484.46, with a volume of 17322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $457.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Daily Journal

Daily Journal Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

The stock has a market capitalization of $672.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 199.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 39.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daily Journal

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.