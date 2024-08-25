Dana Wagner Sells 591 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41.

On Friday, July 5th, Dana Wagner sold 820 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $46,133.20.

On Monday, July 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36.

Twilio Stock Up 3.2 %

TWLO stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after acquiring an additional 140,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $179,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 224,040 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Twilio by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.