Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Data I/O in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ DAIO opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 0.99. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Data I/O will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the second quarter worth $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 28.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

