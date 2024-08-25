Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Rating Reiterated by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Westpark Capital currently has a $4.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Data I/O in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Data I/O Trading Up 2.6 %

DAIO opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Data I/O will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

