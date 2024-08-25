David B. Kaplan Sells 15,798 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total value of $2,276,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,476,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $147.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

