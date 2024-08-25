David Baszucki Sells 6,499 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $262,234.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28.

On Monday, June 10th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Baszucki sold 5,724 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $190,609.20.

RBLX opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

