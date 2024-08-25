David Brainard Sells 3,164 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 3,164 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $69,671.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,911.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, David Brainard sold 661 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $14,535.39.

On Friday, August 16th, David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $20,674.68.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, David Brainard sold 2,043 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $42,821.28.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVER opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $28.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

