David Loretta Sells 75,656 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) CFO David Loretta sold 75,656 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $323,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,599.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.86. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.63 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honest by 1.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 24.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

