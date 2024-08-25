David M. Demski Acquires 50,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,460.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $5.74 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $802.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 816.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 125,488 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,609,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $1,829,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 128,938 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

