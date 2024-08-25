DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of DaVita worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DaVita by 90.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $153.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.20. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

