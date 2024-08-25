Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 7,074 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,789,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,136,987.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $367,367.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,163 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $231,630.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare



Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

