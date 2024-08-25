Deming Xiao Sells 10,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01.

On Monday, July 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $936.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 111.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $840.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $753.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $956.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.