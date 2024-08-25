DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

