Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $15.67

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $16.18. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 199,758 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,231.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 143,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 132,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,181,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940,056 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

