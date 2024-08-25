Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.21

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 69814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $30.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

