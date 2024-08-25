DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.61. DHT shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 242,434 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

DHT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. DHT had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 16.34%. DHT’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in DHT by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in DHT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

