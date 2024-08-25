Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.56

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 86960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 402,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 104,547 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after buying an additional 171,917 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

