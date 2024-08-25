Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $50.45

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.45, but opened at $49.00. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 292,558 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $721.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

