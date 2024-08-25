Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up to $110.24

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.24, but opened at $113.03. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $112.93, with a volume of 177,890 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 8.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $533,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $556,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

