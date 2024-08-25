Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up to $110.24

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.24, but opened at $113.03. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $112.93, with a volume of 177,890 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 8.7 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
