Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.45 and last traded at $106.39. 101,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 535,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.27.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.37.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDU. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

