Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 302,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 231,102 shares.The stock last traded at $89.20 and had previously closed at $88.63.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.