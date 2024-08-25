Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 302,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 231,102 shares.The stock last traded at $89.20 and had previously closed at $88.63.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 555.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

