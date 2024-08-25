Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.54

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.54 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 5812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,840,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.