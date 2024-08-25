Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Up 9.7%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.52. 554,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,053,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $842.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 88,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 307,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

