DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.53

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 20805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

