DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 829,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

