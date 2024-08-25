Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,067,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,324,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,702,000 after purchasing an additional 233,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,711,000 after buying an additional 107,713 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 266,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,339,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.