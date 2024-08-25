Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $168.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.32.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $168.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Dollar General by 278.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,896,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

