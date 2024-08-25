Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$141.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$132.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$127.80.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$135.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$117.58. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$84.86 and a 52-week high of C$135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.5033201 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total transaction of C$4,853,821.17. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total value of C$4,853,821.17. Also, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,415. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

