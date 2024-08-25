Donald L. Reeves III Sells 4,210 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Itron Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $101.96 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,504,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 603,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 279,629 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,612,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $18,758,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

