Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Donaldson were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1,252.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.