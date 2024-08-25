Doug Bailey Sells 165 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $11,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Power Integrations by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 756,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,634,000 after purchasing an additional 112,595 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

