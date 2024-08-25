Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 15,714.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 621.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86.

Insider Activity at Doximity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Doximity news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Doximity news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,018. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

