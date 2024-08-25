DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 146,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 302,183 shares.The stock last traded at $8.89 and had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRD. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a market cap of $749.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

